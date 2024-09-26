A Petronas gas station in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Getty Images
A Petronas gas station in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Getty Images

Business

Energy

Malaysia's Petronas wins new exploration concession in Abu Dhabi

This is the third exploration concession granted to the company in the emirate

John Benny

September 26, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week