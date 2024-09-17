BP shifts to solar with $2bn US onshore wind sale

The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/02/14/adnoc-and-bp-to-form-joint-venture-for-gas-development-in-egypt/" target="_blank">global energy company BP</a> is planning to sell its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/08/19/masdar-and-infinity-power-partner-to-develop-200-megawatt-wind-farm-in-egypt/" target="_blank">onshore wind energy business</a> in the US, saying the assets no longer fit into its broader growth strategy. London-headquartered BP said it will begin the sale process for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/07/25/great-british-energy-labour-turns-to-crown-estate-for-wind-farms/" target="_blank">wind assets</a> shortly. That business, called bp Wind Energy, which is thought to be valued at about $2 billion, currently operates nine onshore wind assets across seven states – Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Hawaii. Bp Wind Energy has generating power of 1.7 gigawatts, of which 1.3 gigawatts is net to its parent. The wind assets are on the grid and controlled through a remote operating centre in Houston. BP will now bring together the development of onshore renewable power projects through its global solar operation Lightsource bp. “We believe the business is likely to be of greater value for another owner,” William Lin, BP's executive vice president for gas and low carbon energy, said. “Bp Wind Energy’s assets are high-quality and grid-connected but are not aligned with our plans for growth in Lightsource bp. This planned divestment is part of our strategy of continuing to simplify our portfolio and focus on value.” A representative for BP told <i>The National</i> the sale of bp Wind Energy makes sense given that the assets are developed. “This is portfolio management – looking to realise the value of mature assets,” he said. The US move comes just months after BP's new chief executive, Murray Auchincloss, imposed a hiring freeze and paused new offshore wind projects. Sources at the company told <i>Reuters</i> that a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/04/15/why-europe-should-ensure-it-does-not-drive-away-oil-and-gas-companies/" target="_blank">renewed emphasis had been placed on oil and gas</a>, owing to investor discontent over its energy transition strategy. This would be a marked difference to the approach adopted by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/uk/2023/09/12/bernard-looney-to-resign-as-bp-chief-executive/" target="_blank">former boss, Bernard Looney</a>, who steered BP away from fossil fuels and towards renewables at such a rapid rate that some investors took flight and the shares fell. In addition, revenue from oil and gas dropped during the Covid pandemic. BP is “preparing for the narrative shift”, said Biraj Borkhataria, head of European energy research at RBC Europe, and is “shifting capital away from transition themes and back to the core business”. He added BP's rival Shell is making similar moves. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, told <i>The National</i> that BP’s US onshore wind business has been a “source of difficulty for some time”, even though the renewables sector got a boost from the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act. “BP wrote down the value of these assets by more than $1 billion in 2023 and management now seems to have decided that enough is enough, as wind installations slow in the US and solar power takes a more prominent role in America’s energy generation needs,” he added. It is less than a year since BP was upgrading wind turbines in Indiana and commenting that onshore wind was “critical to BP’s renewables and power business, one of the company’s five transition growth engines.” Meanwhile, in a further attempt to boost share value and simplify strategy, BP announced on Monday that it is offloading part of its stake in a key natural gas pipeline in southern Europe to New York-based investment firm Apollo Global Management in a deal valued at $1 billion. It is all part of BP's drive for financial efficiency and to glean about $3 billion from divestments. The company is faced with a fall in the price of crude, which is down 20 per cent this year, while still being committed to returning cash to shareholders through a $3.5 billion share buyback scheme. Overall though, it has been a tough time for wind companies recently. They face soaring prices for raw materials, high interest rates and disruptions to supply chains. Danish renewable energy group Orsted recently took $581.59 million hit to its accounts, partly because of delays to a major offshore wind project in the US. A Bloomberg report in June cut its projections for new onshore wind projects in the US by 22 per cent until 2030, because in many cases lower power prices mean the economic case for building new wind farms cannot be made.