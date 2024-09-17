The Fowler Ridge Wind Farm in Indiana, where bp Wind Energy operates three wind farms. EPA-EFE
BP shifts to solar with $2bn US onshore wind sale

Windfarms in seven US states no longer fit into the broader growth strategy as investor concerns about its Beyond Petroleum strategy grow

Matthew Davies
London

September 17, 2024

