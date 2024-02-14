Adnoc and BP form joint venture for gas development in Egypt

Adnoc and BP have agreed to form a joint venture in Egypt that will focus on the development of gas assets.

As part of the deal, BP will transfer its interests in three development concessions and exploration agreements in Egypt to the joint venture.

Adnoc, meanwhile, will make a proportionate cash contribution, which can be used for future growth opportunities, the companies said on Wednesday.

The agreement with BP “represents a significant step forward as Adnoc builds its international natural gas portfolio”, said Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Adnoc's executive director for low carbon solutions and international growth.

The partnership will “enhance Egyptian energy security and the economic potential of the region’s most populous Arab country”, he said.

The assets include BP’s 10 per cent stake in the Shorouk concession that contains ‎the giant Zohr gas field, and the North Damietta offshore block in Egypt's Nile Delta.

BP will also transfer a 50 per cent interest in the North El Burg offshore concession to the new joint venture. Four gas discoveries have been made on the block since 2008, with Satis being the largest discovery, accounting for more than half of all reserves.

“This dynamic JV [joint venture] offers a platform for international growth that advances our longstanding and strategic partnership with Adnoc," said William Lin, BP’s executive vice president of regions, corporates and solutions.

The formation of the joint venture is expected to be completed during the second half of 2024, depending on regulatory approvals.

Egypt, which is facing an increase in gas demand from its population of more than 100 million, aims to be a regional energy supplier.

This involves selling its own gas and exporting liquefied natural gas (LNG) sourced from Israel to countries in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Offshore work in the West Nile Delta, Egypt. Photo: BP

The discovery of the Zohr field in 2015 was a turning point for the country's oil and gas sector.

The find has attracted substantial foreign investment from Italy’s Eni, while encouraging other international oil companies (IOCs) such as Chevron, Shell and BP, to bid for blocks offered in Egypt’s onshore and offshore concessions.

The four IOCs combined are investing about $22 billion between 2015 and 2030 in Egypt, which accounts for more than 70 per cent of their total investments across North Africa in the period, according to Rystad Energy.

In 2023, BP said it would invest $3.5 billion in Egypt along with its partners over the next three years. A portion of the company's investment will go towards renewable energy projects, including green hydrogen.

The oil and gas industry in the country is experiencing falling production from older oil fields because water is seeping into the reservoirs, mainly the result of challenges in managing the complex geological structures, Rystad said.