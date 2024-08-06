An oil refinery in Zawia, 55km west of Tripoli. Oil prices have fluctuated in recent days as traders evaluate the possibility of a full-blown conflict in the Middle East. Reuters
Oil prices rise on Middle East tension and partial shutdown at Libyan oilfield
Sharara, with a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day, was shut down on Monday