Asian stocks slump amid mounting fears of US recession and war in Middle East

Stocks in Asia tumbled on Monday after disappointing economic data stoked concerns of a US recession and fears of a wider war in the Middle East continue to mount.

Equities gauges across Asia dropped on the first trading session of the week, taking a cue from the slide in US stocks triggered by weak job numbers.

Japan’s Nikkei Index dropped more 13.1 per cent at 10.15am UAE time. Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong slipped 2.57 per cent, while India S&P BSE Sensex Index dropped 2.83 per cent. The technology-heavy markets of Taiwan and Korea also took a hit.

Dubai Financial Market’s main equities gauge slipped 4.4 per cent, while Abu Dhabi Securities Market fell 2.4 per cent. Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul, the biggest Arab bourse, also declined 2.4 per cent.

The GCC markets, which remained muted last week, are reacting to the possibility of a full-blown military conflict amid troubles brewing on the global economic horizons.

The rise of geopolitical tension in the Middle East is an added worry for regional investors, who are bracing for the impact if the Israel-Gaza war spills beyond borders and turns into a regional conflict.

"Conflict between Israel and Iran already spans multiple countries, including Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen ... [however], a full interstate war with Iran would lack a clear and achievable goal," said Hasnain Malik, head of emerging markets strategy at Tellimer, an investment research company in Dubai.

"The GCC, geographically in-between, loath to be dragged in, given the vulnerability of its oil and gas infrastructure to missile attack."

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index plunged as much as 3.8 per cent, after a similar drop on Friday.

Monday’s slump has brought the regional equity benchmark within a whisker of losing its gains for the year. It has dropped about 10 per cent from its peak of July 11, signalling a technical correction, according to Bloomberg data.

Equities are in a “risk-off mode”, Khatija Haque, chief economist and head of research at Emirates NBD, said in a note to investors on Monday.

“US employment data for July came in worse than expected, adding to downside risks for the US economy after a raft of weaker economic data recently.”

The sell-off has been accelerated by the data released on Friday underlining a weakening US jobs market that has stoked fears of recession in the world’s biggest economy.

The US Labour Department reported that the economy added 114,000 jobs last month, down from 179,000 in June and well below economists' expectations of 185,000. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 4.3 per cent, its highest level since October 2021.

