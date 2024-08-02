The funeral procession for Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The escalation of tensions between Lebanon, Iran and Israel could dent the countries' economic prospects. Getty Images
The funeral procession for Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The escalation of tensions between Lebanon, Iran and Israel could dent the countries' economic prospects. Getty Images
What would be the economic impact of a full-blown war in the Middle East?
Lebanon's economy could contract by as much as 15% if the Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalates in its territory, analysts say