Asia stocks on rebound after heaviest losses since 2008

Stocks in Asia rebounded on Tuesday, as investors picked bargains after fears of a US recession and war in the Middle East drove regional equity gauges to their heaviest single-day losses since 2008.

Japan’s Nikkei surged more than 8 per cent during early trade after plunging 12.4 per cent on Monday in its steepest sell-off since the 1987 Black Monday crash.

It was trading 10.4 per cent higher at 8.29am UAE time. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 0.5 per cent higher, while India’s BSE Sensex Index was up 1.15 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index surged as much as 3.9 per cent, heading for its best day since November 2022, after it fell by more than 6 per cent on Monday, according to Bloomberg data.

Technology-heavy South Korea and Taiwan stock gauges also traded in the green on Tuesday.

Markets in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which ended trade on Monday with steep losses, have yet to begin trading.

“The market reaction was a bit extreme yesterday and hence we see this sharp rebound today,” Bloomberg quoted Rupal Agarwal, Asia quantitative strategist at Sanford C Bernstein, as saying.

“I would expect markets to remain volatile and hence would stick to looking for late-cycle defensive exposure through quality or dividend yielding names.”

US equities futures also painted a positive picture after Wall Street posted its worst day since 2022 on Monday.

The S&P 500 futures rebounded by 0.9 per cent in early trade, while Nasdaq futures rose 1.2 per cent.

