Dr Sultan Al Jaber has called upon all countries to submit Nationally Determined Contributions that cover everything from decarbonisation to deforestation. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Collective push required to meet decarbonisation charter goals, Cop28 President says
PetroChina has also become a signatory of the charter that calls for net zero emissions by 2050, Dr Sultan Al Jaber tells ministerial meeting in China