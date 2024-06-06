Cop28 resilience drive at heart of adapting to extreme heat

Climate negotiators have been warned time is running out to act on one of the “key outcomes” of Cop28 in the UAE by preparing for life on a hotter planet.

Talks on adaptation were taking place at UN climate headquarters in Germany on Thursday as countries face a review of their preparedness plans.

Last year's UAE summit agreed efforts should focus on seven key areas including food and water but it is now up to each country to make that happen in the face of accelerating global warming.

Piers Forster, a former author of the UN's top science reports, warned that temperatures now rising at 0.27º a decade – according to a new 15-country study – make it “even more challenging to build climate resilience”.

The global goal on adaptation at the heart of the talks in Dubai and now Bonn is “just as important” as efforts to cut emissions, he told The National at the talks in Germany.

“If you look around the world currently, we still have a lot to do to adapt to the situation we're in,” he said. “Action on climate is not one or the other – we have to both reduce our emissions and we have to adapt.”

Some resilience measures such as genetically modifying crops to withstand drought “takes significant time”, he warned, while temperatures are rising faster than ever.

Record heat in May means there have now been 12 consecutive months that were the hottest ever for that time of year.

“Just by reducing the emissions we can bring that rate of temperature change down and that should buy us more time for some of the key adaptation,” Prof Forster said.

Negotiators in Bonn are looking at how resilience can find a place in new green strategies that countries must draw up by 2025, building on the deal known as the UAE Consensus.

The talks involve an assessment of the national adaptation plans submitted so far to UN climate chiefs, which numbered 53 as of the end of Cop28.

The UAE's Cop28 presidency said the adaptation framework was “one of the major pillars and key outcomes” of the Dubai summit late last year.

Adaptation is a “progressive process that must build on existing efforts” and should be “informed by the best available science and techniques”, said Abdelaziz Harib from the Cop28 negotiating team.

He called adaptation a “critical piece of ambition on climate action, in particular for developing countries that face not only increasing vulnerability but ultimately a broader set of development challenges”.

The Cop29 presidency team from Azerbaijan said it will “build on the work of previous Cops and enhance financial support for climate adaptation and resilience for all”.

Voices of Groups from around the globe are essential to climate action at #COP29. Bonn is a vital opportunity to make progress prior to Baku. Yesterday #COP29 Lead Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev met representatives from #ALBA, The Arab Group, and #AILAC. pic.twitter.com/SEveYDl6Vw — COP29 AZ (@COP29_AZ) June 6, 2024

While major efforts were pledged at Cop28 to slow the pace of global warming, the adaptation talks accept that some worsening of conditions is inevitable and already happening.

A UN adaptation committee has told delegates it cannot be everywhere at once amid eagerness to protect cities, coastal areas, cultural sites and many other areas.

The framework agreed in the UAE put the focus on seven thematic goals of water, food, health, ecosystems, infrastructure, poverty eradication and cultural heritage.

Unlike with emissions cuts (mitigation in UN jargon), there is no simple way of measuring progress on adaptation.

Along with a fund for climate disasters, adaptation is one of the “hardest topics” to follow up on from the talks in the UAE, said Marine Pouget of the Climate Action Network.

“We are lacking methodologies to quantify the needs but also to quantity the impacts of adaptation policies,” she said. “So we first have a bit of a technical problem here.”

Rising temperatures in the Arctic north pose adaptation challenges for local reindeer farmers. AP

Resilience efforts can include flood defences, drought-resistant crops and in an extreme case even moving populations away from a threatened area.

In the Earth's Arctic north, a reindeer farmer from the indigenous Saami population told The National that both climate change and efforts to fight it by using land for green energy were affecting local livelihoods.

“We are forced to adapt to climate change that is happening in a dramatic speed in the Arctic,” Saami delegate Susanna Israelsson said.

She said there “seems to be a perception that adaptation is infinite” when in fact “the Arctic is boiling”. “We depend on functioning ecosystems and access to pastures,” she said.

“The remaining areas that we have are of utmost importance for well-functioning and resilient reindeer husbandry, for us to be able to exist.”