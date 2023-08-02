Fertiglobe reports drop in first-half profit as global nitrogen prices slump

Fertiglobe, the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia, on Tuesday said it expects a slump in nitrogen prices that dragged its first-half profit lower to reverse course this year it remains focused on cutting costs and delivering its proposed $250 million dividend.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the six-month period to the end of June fell to $214.9 million from $786 million in the year-ago period, the Fertiglobe said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

First-half revenue fell to $1.25 billion from $2.66 billion a year earlier.

The company said it is “on track” to achieve annual run-rate savings of $50 million by the end of 2024.

“We are pleased to see that nitrogen markets bottomed during the second quarter and are tightening rapidly, with a strong price trajectory in recent weeks despite the traditional summer lull for fertilisers,” said Ahmed El Hoshy, chief executive of Fertiglobe.

Limited additional supply and healthy farm economics support a “favourable” nitrogen outlook in the medium to longer term, he said.

More to follow …