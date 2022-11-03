Fertiglobe's third-quarter profit more than doubles on high selling prices

Fertiglobe, the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia, said its third-quarter net profit more than doubled as it benefitted from a rise in selling prices.

Net profit attributable to shareholders for the three-month period to the end of September climbed to about $291.6 million, from $137.7m recorded a year earlier, the company said on Thursday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Adjusted net profit surged 84 per cent to $291.5m.

“We are pleased to report another very solid set of results, driven by a step-up in urea and ammonia prices, supported by tight market balances outweighing the usual seasonal slowdown,” chief executive Ahmed El-Hoshy said.

Revenue in the third quarter rose 52 per cent on an annual basis to $1.32 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation grew 64 per cent, year on year, to $606m.

Fertiglobe, a joint venture between Adnoc and Netherlands-listed OCI, said it had “good visibility” for the fourth quarter and the first half of 2023 as demand picks up in key import markets.

“The outlook for the fundamentals of Fertiglobe’s nitrogen end markets continues to be underpinned by tight supply, healthy farm economics and decades-low grain stocks globally, which incentivise the use of nitrogen fertilisers,” the company said.

Production in the EU, a large supplier of nitrogen fertiliser products, has been curtailed due to a steep drop in Russian natural gas imports.

CF Industries Holdings, the world’s largest nitrogen fertiliser maker, on Wednesday reported a profit, compared with a loss a year ago.

“The conditions that have supported nitrogen prices for the last year … show no signs of abating,” CF Industries Holdings chief executive Tony Will said.

“As a result, we expect the global nitrogen supply-demand balance to remain tight with attractive margin opportunities for low-cost producers further into the future.”

Fertiglobe, which announced a dividend of $700m for the second half of 2022, said its free cash flow increased to $189m in the third quarter, from $56m a year earlier.

In a separate statement on Thursday, Fertiglobe said it would produce diesel exhaust fuel from its Egyptian Fertilizer Company plant in the fourth quarter, with trial shipments to be marketed by OCI in Europe.

Diesel exhaust fuel is a urea solution used to reduce environmentally harmful vehicle exhaust emissions from diesel engines.

Fertiglobe has the capacity to produce 500,000 tonnes of the fuel at its plants in Egypt and the UAE, it said.