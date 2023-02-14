Fertiglobe reports 78% rise in 2022 net profit

Fertiglobe, the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia, reported a 78 per cent rise in its 2022 full-year net income after revenue rose on higher selling prices of key fertilisers last year.

Net profit attributable to shareholders for the 12-month period to the end of December rose to $1.25 billion, from $702.7 million in 2021, the company said on Tuesday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Fertiglobe's adjusted net income grew by 75 per cent on an annual basis to $1.29 billion, from $737 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the reporting period surged 52 per cent to $5.03 billion, from $3.31 billion in 2021.

