Fertiglobe raises $795m in third-largest IPO on the ADX

Fertiglobe, the world’s largest seaborne exporter of urea and ammonia combined, and the Middle East and North Africa’s largest producer of nitrogen fertilisers by production capacity, raised about $795 million in its initial public offering, following strong demand from international, regional, and local investors.

The chemicals joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and OCI set the final price of its shares at a mid-point of Dh 2.55 to provide "an attractive investment opportunity for new shareholders", it said in a statement on Wednesday. Fertiglobe sold more than 1.145 billion shares representing 13.8 per cent of its share capital.

Total gross demand for the IPO amounted to over $17.4 billion, implying an oversubscription level of 22 times in aggregate and 32 times for the qualified investor tranche, excluding cornerstone investors.

The listing is the third-largest on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange with Fertiglobe having a market value of $5.8bn.

The company attracted three cornerstone investors with commitments of $231m. They include the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC as well as San Francisco-based activist investor Inclusive Capital Partners.

The first tranche of the offering was set at 10 per cent and allocated to UAE retail investors,while the remainder was reserved for qualified institutional investors.

The company will start trading on the ADX at 10am UAE time on 27 October 2021, subject to closing conditions. It will appear under the ticker “FERTIGLOBE” and ISIN “AEF000901015”.

Netherlands-listed OCI will continue to have the majority stake in Fertiglobe's share capital, with Adnoc holding onto 36.2 per cent of interest.

Fertiglobe plans to increase its dividend to $200m from $150m, with the pay-out for the second half of the current financial year due in April 2022.

The company expects to distribute a dividend of at least $400m, which is an increase from $315m for the financial year ending December 2022. Fertiglobe will pay half of the dividend amount in October 2022, with the remainder to be paid in April 2023.

Citigroup, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley acted as joint global coordinators of the IPO. EFG-Hermes, Goldman Sachs and International Securities were joint bookrunners. First Abu Dhabi Bank was the lead receiving bank and Al Maryah Community Bank acted as a receiving bank.