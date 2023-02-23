Adnoc Gas IPO: offering may raise more than $2bn

Adnoc may raise more than Dh7.46 billion ($2 billion) from a 4 per cent stake sale of its gas business in an initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

The UAE's state energy company will sell more than three billion shares in its gas processing and marketing unit, and has set the offering share price between Dh2.25 and Dh2.43 per share, implying an equity value of $47.0 billion to $50.8 billion, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The final offer price will be determined through a book-building process and is expected to be announced on March 3.

The subscription period for UAE retail investors starts today and runs until March 1, while the book building period for qualified investors starts today and runs until March 2.

Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, Alpha Wave Ventures II, LP, IHC Capital Holding, OneIM Fund I LP, and entities controlled by ADQ and the Emirates Investment Authority have, directly or indirectly, committed to become cornerstone investors in the IPO with a combined commitment of $850 million.

Adnoc Gas expects to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on March 13, it said.

The parent company will continue to own 91 per cent of its gas subsidiary after the IPO,

More to follow