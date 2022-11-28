Adnoc board approves plan to create new gas company

Adnoc on Monday approved Dh550 billion ($150 billion) budget for the next five years as the company prepares to set up its gas subsidiary and list its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) next year.

The new gas processing and marketing company, Adnoc Gas, will come into effective on January 1, 2023, state news agency Wam said on Monday.

“The flagship company will combine the operations, maintenance and marketing of Adnoc Gas Processing and Adnoc LNG into one consolidated entity,” it said.

“Adnoc will proceed with an initial public offering of a minority stake in the new company on the ADX in 2023, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.”

The announcement came as President Sheikh Mohamed presided over the annual meeting of the Adnoc board of directors, in his capacity as its chairman.

During the meeting the board also directed Adnoc to pursue a “Net Zero by 2050” ambition to support the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Sheikh Mohamed praised Adnoc's steps to further reduce its carbon footprint as it expands its operations to meet rising global energy demand, the Wam report said.

More to follow ...