Dewa links up with Enoc to develop pilot project to use hydrogen for mobility

Dubai-based Emirates National Oil Company has joined forces with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority to develop and operate a joint integrated pilot project for the use of hydrogen in mobility.

The proposed project would take advantage of Dewa’s existing green hydrogen production facility in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park and Enoc's knowledge of the fuel market and customer base, the entities said in a joint statement on Monday.

“We are moving steadily to prepare a road map for a green hydrogen strategy that will be implemented in phases, as well as our strategy to diversify energy sources and increase investments in them, by supporting innovation, research and development in energy storage technologies, including green hydrogen,” said Saeed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of Dewa.

The agreement, which was signed during the World Government Summit on Monday, supports the UAE's hosting of the UN climate summit Cop28 later this year.

Hydrogen, which can be produced from both renewable energy and natural gas, is expected to play a key role in the coming years as economies and industries transition to a low-carbon world to mitigate climate change.

The UAE's energy strategy aims to double the contribution of clean energy to the total mix to 50 per cent by 2050 and reduce the carbon footprint of power generation by 70 per cent.

The Emirates, which aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, is looking to invest Dh600 billion ($163.37 billion) over the next three decades to meet growing energy demand and ensure sustainable growth for the country’s economy.

Dewa is also focusing on boosting the production of clean energy in the emirate.

In April, shortly after it was listed on the Dubai Financial Market, the utility confirmed it would be investing Dh40 billion ($11 billion) in capital expenditure over the next five years to power its renewable energy portfolio.

The new project includes a feasibility study for building a hydrogen fuelling station, contributing to achieving the goals of the Dubai Green Mobility Initiative 2030. It aims to stimulate the use of sustainable means of transport and support the national hydrogen vehicle system, which aims to develop the hydrogen economy in the UAE and open local markets to hydrogen vehicles.

“The agreement underpins the group’s efforts to nurture public-private partnerships to achieve Dubai’s Clean Energy Strategy 2050 as well as lay the foundation for a green economy and lead the adoption of sustainable energy solutions,” said Saif Al Falasi, group chief executive of Enoc.

In November, Enoc signed an initial agreement with Japanese heavy-industry manufacturer IHI Corporation to explore setting up a low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia plant in the UAE, supporting the Emirates' energy transition efforts.