Sheikh Abdullah says Cop28 must 'unleash climate progress'

The Cop28 summit must galvanise countries to act against climate change, the head of the UAE's delivery committee has said.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, convened the committee to discuss preparations for the summit that will take place from November 30 to December 12.

As host country, the UAE is determined to guide an “innovative multilateral process, foster global consensus and deliver groundbreaking outcomes, solutions and partnerships”, a report by state news agency Wam said.

Quote We understand the urgent need to undertake ambitious mitigation action to reach the 1.5°C [above pre-industrial levels] trajectory Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation

Sheikh Abdullah referred to climate change as the “defining challenge” of this era.

“As a country at the heart of climate impacts and undergoing a major energy transition, we understand the urgent need to undertake ambitious mitigation action to reach the 1.5°C [above pre-industrial levels] trajectory,” he said.

“We also recognise the imperative to support a growing number of communities undermined by drought, heat, floods, storms and other climate-induced disasters and shocks.

“At the same time, we believe that investment in a low-carbon future can lead to sustainable economic growth and employment generation required for a just transition.”

Sheikh Abdullah said Cop28 should unleash “transformative progress for a climate-safe world”.

“The UAE’s Cop28 agenda is ambitious but grounded in pragmatism and accountability,” he said.

“We will drive the shift from pledges to concrete action, and work collectively with all stakeholders who want to play a constructive role in co-creating solutions across mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and climate finance.”

He repeated the need to ensure an inclusive approach across all logistical preparations, including a seamless experience for all delegates and visitors, relying on the UAE’s position as a global centre connecting more than 140 cities around the world.

The Cop28 delivery team represents more than 30 nationalities, with members from different age groups, genders and professional backgrounds, including intergovernmental organisations, NGOs, former Cop presidencies, as well as the private and public sectors.

“This blend of skills and experiences will help to ensure an inclusive and impactful conference,” he said.

The UAE is well placed to support negotiations over fundamental areas of focus such as energy, agriculture, investment, and sustainable transport, he said.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President-designate and Vice Chairman of the higher committee, said Cop28 would be inclusive and accessible to all.

“In the year ahead, our presidency is committed to running an open, transparent and inclusive process to build on and accelerate the progress made before us,” he said.

“We will seek diverse views to make Cop28 a success. As an important part of the consultative process, we will begin by listening to all stakeholders — governments, civil society, businesses and youth, among others. This will help us chart a path forward to Cop28 and beyond that has stakeholder buy-in.”