Oil rebounds as market expects Opec+ cuts to counter dip in demand

Oil rebounded in early trading on Friday as the market anticipates Opec+ could implement production cuts to offset a potential decline in demand due to renewed a Covid-19 lockdown in the Chinese metropolis of Chengdu.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was trading 1.99 per cent higher at $94.20 a barrel at 8.40am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 2.1 per cent at $88.43 a barrel.

“China is the key question mark for the crude demand outlook and it seems that reopening momentum will remain elusive,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas region at Oanda. “The lockdown of Chengdu, a vital transportation hub, will trigger another massive shock for the Chinese economy.”

The world’s most populous country is putting Chengdu, the capital of the Sichuan province and home to 21 million people, under lockdown as it undertakes mass testing and tries to contain a Covid-19 outbreak. The restrictions in Chengdu come after Shanghai was shut for two months earlier this year.

“The mood is risk-off on Wall Street and that is driving the dollar to fresh records, which is also putting added pressure on all commodities. Oil is looking very vulnerable here as the risk of further Chinese lockdowns grow and as king dollar might be ready for another major run,” Mr Moya said.

Last month, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview with Bloomberg that Opec and its allies would cut production if required to counter oil price volatility.

The group will meet on September 5 to decide on its future output policy.

More to follow...