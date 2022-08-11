Opec cuts 2022 oil demand forecast amid Ukraine conflict and high inflation

Opec lowered its global oil demand forecast for this year amid the ongoing Ukraine war, coronavirus pandemic-related movement restrictions and high inflation.

Oil demand is expected to rise by 3.1 million barrels per day in 2022, down 260,000 bpd from the previous forecast, the group said in its monthly market report on Thursday.

Global oil consumption in 2022 is projected to average 100 million bpd.

“Global oil market fundamentals continued their strong recovery to pre-Covid-19 levels for most of the first half of 2022, albeit signs of slowing growth in the world economy and oil demand have emerged,” it said.

For 2023, the forecast for world oil demand growth remains unchanged at 2.7 million bpd, with total oil demand averaging 102.7 million bpd, the producers group said.

Oil demand in 2023 is expected to be supported by a "still-solid economic performance in major consuming countries, as well as improving geopolitical developments and improvement of Covid-19 in all regions", it said.

More to follow...