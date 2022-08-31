Oil rises after steep fall on concerns about higher demand and supply shortfall

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, after falling steeply the previous day, on signs of higher fuel demand in the US, the world’s largest economy, amid supply concerns linked to the Ukraine crisis and the continuing unrest in Libya and Iraq.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was trading 0.75 per cent higher at $100.05 a barrel at 10.24am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.74 per cent at $92.32 a barrel.

Oil prices fell more than 5 per cent on Tuesday on fears of sluggish demand amid growing signs of a slowdown in global economies.

Brent ended the day 5.5 per cent lower at $99.31 a barrel while WTI slid 5.5 per cent to $91.64 a barrel.

Prices edged up on Wednesday as American Petroleum Institute data showed a “small build in US crude stocks last week of less than 600,000 barrels while both gasoline and distillate stockpiles declined”, said Emirates NBD economists Khatija Haque, Edward Bell and Daniel Richards.

Oil prices, which rose more than 67 per cent last year amid a faster-than-expected economic rebound, have been extremely volatile this year, rocked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Brent is up about 30 per cent since the start of this year, after falling from a 14-year high when it was within touching distance of $140 a barrel in March after the invasion began, resulting in sanctions imposed by the US and the UK on the import of Russian crude.

The unrest in Iraq, Opec’s second-biggest producer, and Libya is also supporting oil prices.

Violence broke out in Iraq on Monday after Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr said he was abandoning politics, although the situation had eased on Tuesday.

Despite the clashes, oil installations in Iraq, which exports about 3.3 million barrels per day, have not been affected and production has continued uninterrupted.

In Libya, at least 32 people were killed while 159 were wounded during clashes between supporters of two rival governments in the capital, Tripoli, on Saturday, although the Opec producer's oil output also does not seem to have be affected so far.

A supporter of Moqtada Al Sadr carries a box with tomatoes as they withdraw from the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq. EPA

On the demand side, the expected global economic slowdown — due to the coronavirus pandemic, high inflation and the Ukraine conflict — is dragging down prices.

The International Monetary Fund lowered its growth forecast for the global economy to 3.2 per cent this year, from its previous projection of 3.6 per cent in April, due to the Ukraine war and the slowdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy.

“Oil prices declined [on Tuesday] as the global growth outlook continues to deteriorate and as geopolitical risks have yet to lead to any disruptions for crude exports,” said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst for the Americas region at Oanda.

“To start the trading week, it seemed energy traders were anticipating some disruptions from either Iraq or Libya and so far, that doesn’t seem to be the case.”

Global markets still have a US Federal Reserve “headache that has everyone bracing for further pain for households and businesses, while EU inflation data supports aggressive tightening that could send Europe into a severe recession”, said Mr Moya.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell indicated on Friday that interest rates increases could continue “for some time” as the central bank attempts to bring down record-high inflation.

American households and businesses would feel “some pain,” Mr Powell said at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming.

The US central bank already raised interest rates by 75 basis points in its past two meetings and is expected to do so again when it meets from September 20 to September 21.

Meanwhile, EU inflation data is also supporting “aggressive tightening that could send Europe into a severe recession”, Mr Moya said.

“The oil market is still tight, so this downward move should not last much longer. If WTI crude easily breaks below the $90 level, bearish momentum could make this interesting and make a run for the August lows,” he said.