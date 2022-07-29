Adnoc makes second discovery of natural gas in Abu Dhabi’s offshore Block 2 exploration

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) made its second discovery of natural gas in 2022 in the first exploration well in Abu Dhabi’s offshore Block 2 exploration concession operated by Eni.

The discovery, the second this year, indicates 1 trillion to 1.5 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas, almost doubling the discovered field volume, Adnoc said in a statement on Friday.

The latest discovery builds on the initial finding in February 2022 from a shallower target, taking the total amount of gas in place from this single well to 2.5 - 3.5 tscf.

"This discovery further highlights how Adnoc’s accelerated exploration and development program is identifying untapped hydrocarbon resources, creating long-term value for the UAE," Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, Adnoc's upstream executive director, said.

A consortium, led by Eni and PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), was awarded the exploration rights for Offshore Block 2 in 2019 as part of Adnoc’s debut competitive block bid round.

More to follow...