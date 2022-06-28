Opec’s revenue jumps 77% in 2021 on higher oil prices

Opec’s oil revenue jumped 77 per cent in 2021 as oil prices recovered from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the back of higher demand.

The total value of petroleum exports from the 13-member countries of the Opec climbed to $561 billion last year, Opec said in its latest annual statistical bulletin on Tuesday.

Brent, the global benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, rose about 67 per cent last year. It has rallied about 48 per cent this year as developed economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic and amid Russia's military offensive in Ukraine in addition to the EU pressing forward with plans to ban most Russian oil imports by the end of this year.

Brent was trading 1.39 per cent higher at $116.7 a barrel at 12.48pm UAE time on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 1.31 per cent at $111 a barrel.

More to follow...