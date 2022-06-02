Opec+ agrees to boost July crude supply to 648,000 bpd amid rising oil prices

The Opec+ super group of oil producers agreed to increase its July output to 648,000 barrel per day, boosting supply by about 50 per cent as the EU moves to partially ban Russian oil imports.

The decision to bring additional 216,000 bpd on top of its scheduled 432,000 bpd coming to the market next month was taken during an online meeting on Thursday. The group will hold its next meeting on June 30 to review market dynamics, it said in a statement.

The alliance also agreed to increase output by 50 per cent to 648,000 bpd in August as supply remains tight and demand for crude continues to grow despite high oil prices.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter and the UAE, are among the members of the group that have capacity to boost output. However, the increase will be divided proportionally among the members of the alliance.

The group resolved to "advance the planned overall production adjustment for the month of September and redistribute equally the 432,000 pbd production increase over the months of July and August 2022", Opec said. "July production will be adjusted upward by 648,000 bpd."

The group acknowledged rising demand for crude, noting “the most recent reopening from lockdowns in major global economic centres" and said the “global refinery intake is expected to increase after seasonal maintenance”.

Opec+ ministers underscored the importance of “stable and balanced markets for both crude oil and refined products”.

Oil prices have been extremely volatile this year, affected by Russia’s military assault in Ukraine and declining US crude inventories. China, the world’s second-largest economy and biggest importer of energy, has begun to ease Covid-19 restrictions, which bodes well for crude demand.

As the rate of Covid-19 infections continues to decline, China has reopened malls and shops in Shanghai, the country’s commercial centre, brightening the prospects for its economy.

Underinvestment in the energy industry in a tight market also also inflated oil prices that nearly hit $140 a barrel in March and went above $123 a barrel this week.

Brent, the global benchmark for two-thirds of the world's oil, pared early losses on Thursday and was trading 0.23 per cent higher at $116.60 per barrel at 5.40pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was trading 0.38 per cent higher at $115.70 a barrel.