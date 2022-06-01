Russia's Sergey Lavrov meets GCC foreign ministers in Riyadh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met the foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council on Wednesday in Riyadh.

The GCC ministers are also expected to meet online with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Mr Lavrov began a tour of the region in Bahrain on Monday, where he met King Hamad and Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani.

Mr Lavrov arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Before the GCC meeting, Mr Lavrov held talks with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the diplomats praised the level of co-operation inside Opec+.

“They noted the stabilising effect that the tight co-operation between Russia and Saudi Arabia has on world markets for hydrocarbons in this strategically important sector,” the ministry website said.

During their meeting in Riyadh, Prince Faisal affirmed Riyadh’s willingness to make the necessary efforts to contribute to a political solution in Ukraine.

The Saudi Foreign Minister confirmed to Mr Lavrov “the kingdom's position based on the foundations of international law and its support for efforts aimed at reaching a political solution that ends the crisis and achieves security and stability”, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia and other Opec member countries have so far resisted US pressure to boost crude output more sharply to cool prices, which have risen in part because of the Ukraine crisis.

Saudi Arabia said the high oil prices are caused by geopolitics, stretched refining capacities and higher taxes in the West rather than supply concerns.

US President Joe Biden and his team have been considering making stops in Saudi Arabia and Israel after he travels to summits in Germany and Spain in late June, sources said.