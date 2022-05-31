UAE petrol prices to increase in June

Petrol prices in the UAE will increase in June as the rise comes amid surging global oil prices which have been mostly above $100 a barrel since the end of February.

Motorists across the Emirates have subsequently been paying more at the pumps in recent months, with a 10 per cent rise in March, and then a 16 per cent hike in April before a slight comedown in May.

The breakdown per litre for June is as follows:

• Super 98: Dh4.15 – an increase of Dh0.49 from Dh3.66 in May

• Special 95: Dh4.03 – an increase of Dh0.48 from Dh3.55 in May

• Diesel: Dh4.14 – an increase of Dh0.06 from Dh4.08 in May

• E-plus 91: Dh3.96 – an increase of Dh0.48 from Dh3.48 in May

⛽ Monthly Fuel Price Announcement:

June 2022 fuel prices released by the #UAE Fuel Price Follow-up Committee pic.twitter.com/jX0lrEAfIF — Emarat (امارات) (@EmaratOfficial) May 31, 2022

The prices announced by the UAE Fuel Price Committee in April were the highest they have been since they were liberalised in 2015 to allow them to move in line with the market.

In 2020, prices were frozen by the Fuel Price Committee at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The controls were removed in March 2021 to reflect the movement of the market.

Oil prices extended their rally on Tuesday after the EU agreed to ban most of Russia's oil imports by the end of the year, raising concerns about a tighter market amid higher demand expectations in the summer.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was up 1.43 per cent at $123.40 at 8.46am UAE time on Tuesday. This is the highest rebound since the benchmark hit nearly $140 in early March.

West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, gained 3.17 per cent to $118.70 a barrel.

European Council President Charles Michel announced on Twitter that the agreement to ban Russian oil exports to the EU was in response to Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine.

The Opec+ alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is set to meet on Thursday and is expected to stick to plans to raise production by only 432,000 barrels a day.

Opec+ cut output during the Covid-19 pandemic but has been restoring it gradually by about 400,000 barrels a day each month.

Meanwhile, about 52 per cent of UAE residents are considering a switch to hybrid or electric motoring as the increase in fuel prices comes to bear on the way consumers think about transport, according to a survey by Audi Abu Dhabi.

Twenty-five per cent of people surveyed are waiting for more EV options to be launched before buying, the research, which polled 1,000 residents in the UAE, found.

