Five things to know about the Russia-Ukraine crisis today

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Biden-Putin talks? The Kremlin on Monday said there were no concrete plans for a US-Russia summit but did not rule out such a meeting. It came after French President Emmanuel Macron sought to broker discussions between presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin in a flurry of calls on Sunday. The White House said it was ready to talk to Russia.

Belarus ‘annexed’ by Russia: An announcement from Belarus that Russian troops would stay in the country indefinitely has added to the concerns of western leaders. Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said Europe was witnessing “more or less an annexation of Belarus”, which borders Ukraine.

Sanctions ready: As European Union foreign ministers met in Brussels, the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said work was complete on preparing sanctions for the event of a Russian invasion. But Europe faced calls from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to punish Russia now, rather than waiting for an attack.

Ukrainians ‘to be killed or imprisoned’: The US has intelligence that lists have been drawn up of Ukrainians who would be killed or sent to camps if Russia invades, according to a letter written by an American ambassador to the UN. The letter, sent to the UN's human rights envoy and seen by AFP, warns of a potential “human rights catastrophe” should war break out.

Markets react: Talk of a potential Biden-Putin summit was followed by a fall in gas prices and a rise in European stocks as traders assess the ramifications of a crisis affecting the cost of everything from energy, metals and food to equities and currencies.