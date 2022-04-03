UAE's top five fuel-efficient cars on the road today

Read More: Meet the UAE motorists turning their back on gas guzzlers as fuel prices rise
With petrol and diesel prices continuing to rise in April, the fuel-efficiency of vehicles has come into sharp focus.
Diesel now costs more than Dh4 a litre while the cost of petrol has risen by 16 per cent this month, with Super now Dh3.74, according to the latest prices set by the government.
The National takes a look at what are widely considered to be the five most fuel-efficient vehicles on the road in the UAE.
Suzuki Dzire
Cost-conscious motorists love driving the Suzuki Dzire because of how much value it offers.
The Japanese car gives drivers 24.12 kilometres per litre (km/l) and purchasing a brand new one will set you back in the region of Dh36,900.
Suzuki Swift
In second place is another Suzuki, the Swift, which gives 23.75km/l, according to Drive Ninja, a comparison site in the UAE. This makes it an attractive choice for those trying to squeeze as much value as possible from their fuel spending.
The price of a brand new model starts at slightly under Dh49,000.
Suzuki Baleno
Fuel-conscious motorists could also do a lot worse than taking a look at the Suzuki Baleno, which offers 22.35km/l.
To purchase a new Baleno, you should expect to pay in the region of Dh45,900.
Toyota Yaris
Breaking Suzuki’s stranglehold on this list is the Toyota Yaris, which gives motorists 22km/l.
To buy one brand new will cost slightly under Dh60,000.
Toyota Raize
The Toyota Raize is another popular car with car owners conscious about what they spend at the pump as it offers around 19km/l.
Be prepared to pay about Dh42,000 for a brand new model.