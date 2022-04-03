UAE's top five fuel-efficient cars on the road today

Read More: Meet the UAE motorists turning their back on gas guzzlers as fuel prices rise

With petrol and diesel prices continuing to rise in April, the fuel-efficiency of vehicles has come into sharp focus.

Diesel now costs more than Dh4 a litre while the cost of petrol has risen by 16 per cent this month, with Super now Dh3.74, according to the latest prices set by the government.

The National takes a look at what are widely considered to be the five most fuel-efficient vehicles on the road in the UAE.

Suzuki Dzire

The Suzuki Dzire is one of the most fuel-efficient cars on the market as it offers motorists 24.12km/l. Getty

Cost-conscious motorists love driving the Suzuki Dzire because of how much value it offers.

The Japanese car gives drivers 24.12 kilometres per litre (km/l) and purchasing a brand new one will set you back in the region of Dh36,900.

Suzuki Swift

The Suzuki Swift is renowned for its fuel efficiency which works out at 23.75km/l. Bloomberg

In second place is another Suzuki, the Swift, which gives 23.75km/l, according to Drive Ninja, a comparison site in the UAE. This makes it an attractive choice for those trying to squeeze as much value as possible from their fuel spending.

The price of a brand new model starts at slightly under Dh49,000.

Suzuki Baleno

Owners of a Suzuki Baleno can expect to get 22.35km/l from their car. AFP

Fuel-conscious motorists could also do a lot worse than taking a look at the Suzuki Baleno, which offers 22.35km/l.

To purchase a new Baleno, you should expect to pay in the region of Dh45,900.

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris drivers can expect to get up to 22km/l from their car. Reuters

Breaking Suzuki’s stranglehold on this list is the Toyota Yaris, which gives motorists 22km/l.

To buy one brand new will cost slightly under Dh60,000.

Toyota Raize

The Toyota Raize offers 18.9km/l. Bloomberg

The Toyota Raize is another popular car with car owners conscious about what they spend at the pump as it offers around 19km/l.

Be prepared to pay about Dh42,000 for a brand new model.