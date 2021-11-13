Global CEOs gather in Abu Dhabi for energy forum

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company will host a roundtable of more than 30 global chief executives in the energy industry on Sunday that will address key issues affecting the sector and the outcome of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, according to state-run news agency Wam.

The invitation-only forum will provide a high-level platform for chief executives to share views on a wide range of issues, including mitigating a supply crunch and the energy transition, Wam said.

“Coming immediately after the Cop26 conference in Glasgow, the Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable provides a timely opportunity for global energy leaders to convene and exchange views on how our industry can effectively contribute to addressing the outcomes of Cop26,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, said.

“Our discussions will focus on how through partnership and collaborative working, we can continue to responsibly provide the world’s energy needs and drive investments in carbon-efficient fuels to ensure global energy security and economic prosperity as we embrace the energy transition.”

The sessions will be attended by chief executives from major global oil companies, including Saudi Aramco, BP, TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil, among others. They will be moderated by economist Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit and author of The New Map.

The forum will be held on the sidelines of the annual Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference, which begins on Monday and follows the recent announcement that Abu Dhabi will host Cop28 in 2023.

“The Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable will provide a unique opportunity to discuss the agenda coming out of Glasgow for net-zero and low carbon and the practical questions that need to be addressed to move it forward,” Mr Yergin was quoted by Wam as saying.

“It will also bring together perspectives from around the world on the major technological options for advancing the agenda, the state of the technologies and the likely time frames for bringing them forward.”