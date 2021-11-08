Low investment in fossil fuels is detrimental to energy transition, UAE minister says

Lack of investments in securing future energy supplies could continue the cycle of higher oil prices that have jumped to multi-year highs, according to the UAE energy and infrastructure minister.

"If we're not investing enough, I'm afraid we could see highs like we have seen in coal and in gas due to lack of investments," Suhail Al Mazrouei said.

He credited the Opec+ bloc of oil exporters, of which the UAE is a part, in helping to stabilise oil prices.

"[The] Opec+ alliance has worked together as countries to ensure that we are not getting the huge increase in prices that could slow down economic growth as we're moving to the recovery after the pandemic," he said at the Africa Oil Week, which kicked off in Dubai on Monday.

Oil prices are currently trading at multi-year highs as economies open up and industrial activities resume as part of ongoing post-pandemic recovery. Prices for natural gas, which are linked to crude, have also doubled over the last year, amid shortage of supply.

Brent, the international benchmark for crude, was up 0.94 per cent to trade at $83.52 per barrel at 12.11pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US crude grades, was up 1.02 per cent at $82.10 per barrel.

Henry Hub price for natural gas was up 2.05 per cent at $5.629 per million British thermal units.

On Thursday, Opec+, which is headed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, approved the addition of 400,000 barrels per day of oil supply to the market in November.

The group, which enacted historic production cuts amid the Covid-induced demand crunch last year, plans to bring 2 million bpd of supply back to the market by year-end.

Opec+ is playing a crucial role in ensuring security of supply as the world transitions to net-zero, Mr Al Mazrouei said.

"This group of committed countries has worked together to ensure that investments are coming to the sector and that supply is there when the world needs it," Mr Al Mazrouei said.

"This goes hand in hand with our commitment to the transition and our commitment to do more projects in renewable energy. We need to not stop these investments or slow them down," he added.

The minister also cautioned that the race to net-zero could result in spikes of essential fuel commodities if a balanced investment approach is not taken.

"If we are serious about the transition – and this is very important – if we don't do that we will have hikes in the prices and those hikes will prevent the world and the countries from subsidising renewable projects."

The UAE, Opec's third-largest producer, was the first Arab country to commit to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. The country plans to derive 50 per cent of its energy mix from renewables by the middle of the century.

"We are planning to reduce the carbon intensity in oil operations to make it one of the cleanest barrels in the world," Mr Al Mazrouei said.