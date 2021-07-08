Adnoc agrees to explore production of blue ammonia with Japanese companies

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) signed a joint study agreement with three Japanese companies to explore the commercial production of blue ammonia in the UAE.
The new deal was signed with Inpex Corporation, Jera and government-owned Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation, Adnoc said in a statement on Thursday.
“For almost five decades, the UAE and Japan have enjoyed a deep-rooted and successful strategic relationship, underpinned by long-standing energy partnerships,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and managing director and group chief executive of Adnoc, said.
“As we increase our focus on the potential of new lower carbon fuels and navigate the energy transition, the UAE and Adnoc are keen to build and strengthen our existing partnerships and seize growth opportunities with Japan that can help produce more energy with fewer emissions.”
The development comes following a virtual meeting between Dr Al Jaber and Kajiyama Hiroshi, Japan’s minister of economy, trade, and industry.
