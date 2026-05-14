Why Indian PM Modi's UAE visit matters beyond bilateral headlines

When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the UAE this week, the visit will be much more than just a ceremony reaffirming bilateral ties.

At a moment of intensifying geopolitical uncertainty, volatile energy markets, and shifting global alliances, the India-UAE relationship has become one of the most important partnerships in the evolving multipolar world.

Mr Modi’s visit comes amid renewed regional instability linked to tensions involving Iran, Israel and the US, growing uncertainty in global trade flows, and an increasingly fluid diplomatic landscape shaped by the rivalry between the US and China.

Against this backdrop, Abu Dhabi and New Delhi are no longer just economic partners. They are becoming indispensable strategic counterparts seeking resilience, flexibility and influence in an era in which traditional alliances are under strain.

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The transformation in India-UAE relations over the past decade has been remarkable. Once driven primarily by the energy trade and the Indian expatriate community in the Gulf, the relationship has evolved into a multidimensional strategic partnership spanning trade, investment, defence, technology, logistics, food security and digital infrastructure.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) signed in 2022 accelerated this shift dramatically. Bilateral trade has surged, putting India among the UAE’s largest trading partners, while the UAE has emerged as a critical gateway for Indian capital, services and exports into the Middle East and Africa.

But economics alone no longer explains the depth of the relationship. What makes the partnership particularly significant today is that both countries increasingly view each other as stabilising geopolitical actors in an increasingly fragmented world.

For India, the UAE is far more than just a supplier of energy. It is now a strategic hub for connectivity, investment and regional diplomacy. At a time when shipping disruptions, regional conflict and supply-chain vulnerabilities threaten global commerce, maintaining strong Gulf partnerships has become essential for India’s economic security and inflation management. Rising oil prices and uncertainty across maritime trade corridors directly affect India’s growth outlook, foreign exchange position and domestic stability.

For the UAE, meanwhile, India offers scale, growth and strategic balance. As the Emirates continues to diversify its economy beyond hydrocarbons, India’s expanding consumer market, technology ecosystem and manufacturing ambitions make it a natural long-term partner. Just as importantly, India provides the UAE with diplomatic optionality in a world increasingly shaped by great-power competition.

Balancing strategy

This balancing strategy is becoming one of the defining characteristics of both countries’ foreign policies. Neither the UAE nor India wishes to become locked exclusively into any single geopolitical bloc. Both maintain close ties Washington while simultaneously expanding engagement with Beijing. Both seek productive relations with Russia, Europe and emerging powers across the Global South. Both increasingly favour strategic flexibility over rigid alignment.

That is why Mr Modi’s visit matters beyond bilateral headlines. It reflects the emergence of a broader middle-power diplomacy in which countries like India and the UAE seek to shape outcomes rather than simply react to decisions made in Washington or Beijing.

The US-China dimension is particularly important. As tensions between the world’s two largest economies continue to reshape trade, technology and financial markets, countries across Asia and the Gulf are adapting carefully. The UAE has deepened economic ties with China while retaining close security relations with the US. India, meanwhile, continues strengthening strategic co-operation with Washington even as it protects its own autonomy and regional interests.

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The pragmatism

Rather than being forced to make binary choices, the India-UAE partnership may increasingly serve as a model for how middle powers navigate geopolitical fragmentation: pragmatic, transactional and focused on economic resilience.

This pragmatism is likely to define the agenda in Abu Dhabi this week. Energy co-operation will remain central, particularly given current market volatility and regional security concerns. Defence co-operation is also expected to feature prominently following recent discussions around cybersecurity, defence-industrial collaboration and counterterrorism co-ordination.

Connectivity initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (Imec) are also likely to receive renewed attention, despite the geopolitical disruptions that have complicated implementation. For both countries, Imec remains important not merely as an infrastructure project, but as part of a broader attempt to reshape trade routes, logistics networks and economic influence across Eurasia.

There is also a deeper symbolic dimension to the visit. In recent years, the UAE has positioned itself as one of the few countries capable of maintaining constructive relationships simultaneously across competing geopolitical camps. India has pursued a similar strategy under Mr Modi’s leadership. Thus, their growing convergence reflects a wider shift in global politics away from rigid ideological blocs towards flexible coalitions built around mutual shared interests.

In that sense, Mr Modi’s UAE visit is about reinforcing a strategic partnership designed for an increasingly unpredictable world. Their partnership is rapidly becoming one of the most consequential axes linking South Asia, the Gulf and the wider global economy.