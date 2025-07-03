UAE non-oil private sector grew in June but Israel-Iran war weighs on demand

Business activity in the UAE's non-oil private sector grew in June, but demand slowed due to the Israel-Iran war.

The S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index for the Emirates inched up to 53.5 in June, from 53.3 in May, demonstrating “solid improvement” in the sector's overall health.

While this is well above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction, the level of new orders growth was the weakest since September 2021, S&P said on Thursday.

“The UAE non-oil sector showed signs of a minor setback in June due to the conflict between Israel and Iran. The impact was primarily felt on the demand side, as some businesses reported a slowdown in orders driven by heightened tensions,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“However, with firms instead able to turn their attention to addressing the substantial level of outstanding work – evidenced since early 2024 – the impact on overall business conditions was negligible.”

The 12-day war, which began on June 13 when Israel attacked Iran's nuclear and energy targets, rattled oil markets and led to rising concerns about energy security. Shipping companies continued to operate through the Strait of Hormuz, although Iran threatened several time to close waterway vital for global crude trade.

Gulf countries were also on high alert for radiation levels and potential retaliation from Iran after US bombed its nuclear enrichment facilities but found no unusual activity, according to the crisis department of the Gulf Co-operation Council.

However, despite a slowdown in demand last month, the UAE economy remains robust. Fitch Ratings, S&P Global and Moody’s Investors Service in June assigned strong sovereign credit rating to the UAE as it continues to strengthen economic diversification and boost non-oil sector growth.

Last month, the World Bank also upgraded its growth forecast for the UAE to 4.6 per cent this year, up from its 4 per cent projection in January, on expanding non-oil activity and phase-out of the Opec+ oil production cuts.

Supply chain bottlenecks

Non-oil private sector businesses the UAE last month also managed to increase output to cut backlogs, S&P Global said.

“Increased efforts to complete backlogs meant that output growth quickened,” Mr Owen said.

Companies in June also reduced selling prices for the first time in six months, although the rate of discounting was marginal.

“With consumer price pressures appearing limited, the latest data suggests that a rebound in sales growth is wholly possible in the coming months should regional tensions ease,” Mr Owen added.

Non-oil business in the Emirates also boosted staffing, with employment increasing modestly in June. Although the pace of growth slipped to a three-month low, it remained stronger than that recorded in the first quarter.

In Dubai, the emirate's PMI dropped to its lowest level in nearly four years in June, driven by a marked slowdown in sales growth, according to S&P.

Non-oil private sector companies' new order volumes increased slightly in June, the weakest rate of expansion in 45 consecutive months of growth, amid competitive pressures and softening tourism sector due to heightened regional tensions.

However, overall business activity rose last month and workforce numbers increased slightly for the third consecutive month.

Saudi Arabia on a hiring spree

Meanwhile in Saudi Arabia, business conditions at non-oil private sector improved sharply as demand grew, output expanded and hiring accelerated, S&P said in a separate report.

The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to a three-month high of 57.2 in June from 55.8 in May.

“Firms largely linked the pickup in activity to improving sales, new project starts, and better demand conditions,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank.

New orders rose at the fastest pace in four months, driven mainly by domestic sales.

Business Elite onboard Riyadh Air. All photos: Riyadh Air Business Elite seat number Double seats in Business Elite Business Elite lie-flat beds Business cabin The large entertainment screen in business class Business class side table Business class dome Business seat privacy door Premium Economy seats Premium Economy reading light Premium Economy beverage table Premium Economy cabin Economy seat reclined Economy cabin

Companies hired staff at the fastest rate since May 2011 as they recruited skilled teams to meet higher workloads.

However, companies' staff costs rose at a record pace as firms worked to retain talent.

Due to high demand for skilled staff, salary offers have increased and overall staff costs rose at the fastest pace since the survey began in 2009, the report said.

Looking ahead, non-oil companies remain confident of an uplift in activity over the next 12 months, with business confidence ticking up to a two-year high.

Optimism is largely driven by resilient domestic economic conditions, robust demand and improving sales pipelines, the report said.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund revised Saudi Arabia’s economic growth upwards amid the unwinding of production cuts by Opec+ members.

The Arab world’s largest economy is forecast to grow 3.5 per cent this year, up from a previous projection of 3 per cent in April, and 3.9 per cent in 2026, an upwards revision of 0.2 percentage points from the last prediction.

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

Essentials The flights

Etihad and Emirates fly direct from the UAE to Delhi from about Dh950 return including taxes.

The hotels

Double rooms at Tijara Fort-Palace cost from 6,670 rupees (Dh377), including breakfast.

Doubles at Fort Bishangarh cost from 29,030 rupees (Dh1,641), including breakfast. Doubles at Narendra Bhawan cost from 15,360 rupees (Dh869). Doubles at Chanoud Garh cost from 19,840 rupees (Dh1,122), full board. Doubles at Fort Begu cost from 10,000 rupees (Dh565), including breakfast.

The tours

Amar Grover travelled with Wild Frontiers. A tailor-made, nine-day itinerary via New Delhi, with one night in Tijara and two nights in each of the remaining properties, including car/driver, costs from £1,445 (Dh6,968) per person.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

The schedule December 5 - 23: Shooting competition, Al Dhafra Shooting Club December 9 - 24: Handicrafts competition, from 4pm until 10pm, Heritage Souq December 11 - 20: Dates competition, from 4pm December 12 - 20: Sour milk competition December 13: Falcon beauty competition December 14 and 20: Saluki races December 15: Arabian horse races, from 4pm December 16 - 19: Falconry competition December 18: Camel milk competition, from 7.30 - 9.30 am December 20 and 21: Sheep beauty competition, from 10am December 22: The best herd of 30 camels

Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blow a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. Keir Starmer failed to give her his backing as she cried but later said she would be in the job for 'a long time to come'. A spokesman said her upset was due to a personal matter.

BABYLON %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Damien%20Chazelle%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Brad%20Pitt%2C%20Margot%20Robbie%2C%20Jean%20Smart%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 – Group 1 (PA) $65,000 (Dirt) 2,000m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (Turf) 1,800m 7.40pm: Meydan Classic – Listed (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,600m 8.15pm: Nad Al Sheba Trophy – Group 3 (TB) $195,000 (T) 2,810m 8.50pm: Dubai Millennium Stakes – Group 3 (TB) $130,000 (T) 2,000m 9.25pm: Meydan Challenge – Listed Handicap (TB) $88,000 (T) 1,400m

Eyasses squad Charlie Preston (captain) – goal shooter/ goalkeeper (Dubai College) Arushi Holt (vice-captain) – wing defence / centre (Jumeriah English Speaking School) Olivia Petricola (vice-captain) – centre / wing attack (Dubai English Speaking College) Isabel Affley – goalkeeper / goal defence (Dubai English Speaking College) Jemma Eley – goal attack / wing attack (Dubai College) Alana Farrell-Morton – centre / wing / defence / wing attack (Nord Anglia International School) Molly Fuller – goal attack / wing attack (Dubai College) Caitlin Gowdy – goal defence / wing defence (Dubai English Speaking College) Noorulain Hussain – goal defence / wing defence (Dubai College) Zahra Hussain-Gillani – goal defence / goalkeeper (British School Al Khubairat) Claire Janssen – goal shooter / goal attack (Jumeriah English Speaking School) Eliza Petricola – wing attack / centre (Dubai English Speaking College)

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Mrs%20Chatterjee%20Vs%20Norway %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ashima%20Chibber%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rani%20Mukerji%2C%20Anirban%20Bhattacharya%20and%20Jim%20Sarbh%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A