Iran-Israel war: Tehran raises death toll to 1,000

Iran has revised the death toll from its recent war with Israel, saying about 1,000 people were killed, including children, women and senior officials.

Forensic experts have so far identified 935 victims, among them 38 children and 102 women, judiciary spokesman Asghar Jahangir said on Monday.

Tehran had previously said that fewer than 700 people were killed during the two-week war.

Mr Jahangir described the war as an “aggression and imposed conflict” that resulted in the deaths of civilians, senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, and top nuclear scientists.

Fatemeh Mohajerani, a government spokeswoman, said about 3,500 homes were damaged during the war, including 350 in the capital, Tehran.

She added that the Israeli army attacked 11 ambulances, killing nine medical personnel and five Red Crescent aid workers. More than 92,000 calls were made to the country’s "4030" psychological support hotline, Ms Mohajerani added.

Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran on June 13, killing senior commanders and firing missiles at military and government sites. Iran retaliated with missiles and drones, before the conflict culminated in a US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites and Tehran's attack on Al Udeid, an American airbase in Qatar. A ceasefire has held since then.

On Sunday, Iran warned the Middle East that the threat of war has not yet passed, and expressed “serious doubts” over whether the ceasefire with Israel will hold.

