UAE looks to lure more financial services, AI and pharma firms

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/11/05/uae-launches-strategy-to-boost-fdi-to-dh22-trillion-by-2031/" target="_blank">The UAE is increasing efforts to attract investments</a> in financial services, pharmaceuticals as well as technology and manufacturing, its Minister of Investment said. It also aims to further <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/uae-revamps-foreign-ownership-rules-for-commercial-companies-1.1116335" target="_blank">simplify processes for companies to set up base </a>in the Emirates. Financial services "is the space that has a huge amount of growth and potential", Mohamed Alsuwaidi told the Investopia conference in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. “We are still far behind where we would like to be in financial services," he said. "For me, there's definitely significant room to grow there, whether it's in the asset management business, whether it's in the insurance business, whether it's even in the banking and whether it's technology or FinTech or so on." Other sectors that are top priority for the Arab world’s second-largest economy will be pharmaceuticals, biosciences, drug discovery, medical devices, manufacturing, artificial intelligence and data centres. “The second space that we can't ignore, which, I think, is worth heavily pushing for, is the pharmaceuticals and the drug discovery and biosciences and medical devices," Mr Alsuwaidi, who is also the managing director and group chief executive of ADQ, said. "The UAE has cut a significant path into innovation and [is] spending a lot of time, whether it's on genome sequencing or creating centres for research and development, all of which will lead to more discovery around drugs." His comments come as the UAE aims to double cumulative foreign direct investment to Dh1.3 trillion ($354 billion) by 2031 amid its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/06/21/uae-ranks-second-globally-for-greenfield-fdi-projects-in-2023/" target="_blank">economic diversification push</a>. The Emirates attracted $30.68 billion of FDI inflows in 2023, an annual growth of 35 per cent, the UN Conference on Trade and Development stated in its <i>2024 World Investment Report</i> in June. FDI outflows from the country stood at $22.3 billion, compared with $24.8 billion in 2022. The country was also ranked in the Unctad report as the second-largest market after the US for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/01/17/uae-ranks-second-globally-for-greenfield-fdi-in-2023/" target="_blank">greenfield foreign direct investment</a> in 2023, as it continues to boost business <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/03/28/proposed-long-term-commercial-licenses-to-boost-business-ecosystem-in-uae-analysts-say/" target="_blank">with its investor-friendly policies</a>. Greenfield FDI involves a company establishing operations in another country by building new structures from the ground up. Manufacturing is a “growing space”, and there are opportunities in the sector along with technology, artificial intelligence and renewable energy, Mr Alsuwaidi said. He added that robotics and support around that will be "a big opportunity" for the UAE, along with the other sectors including AI and technology associated with it. “The companies law is an area which still has a couple of areas that need improvement, and that's something we're working on, simple things that come from a bit of legacy that we need to continue to change. Some reform around that I think still needs to enhance,” Mr Alsuwaidi said. In 2020, the UAE overhauled its commercial company ownership laws, eliminating the need for an Emirati shareholder for onshore companies to operate, opening up various sectors to foreign investors in a bid to attract more investment into the country. “I think, a repository of information available and consistency in terms of delivering data to our investors is important and that's one of the things we're trying to address," Mr Alsuwaidi said. "We're working with the Ministry of Economy and Finance and everyone involved to try and make sure we can put out the latest data so that people can actually get a pulse of what's happening in our market.”