Mubadala is leading the Zelis deal, alongside a group of investors including Norwest and HarbourVest. Bloomberg
Mubadala is leading the Zelis deal, alongside a group of investors including Norwest and HarbourVest. Bloomberg

Business

Mubadala to buy stake in US healthtech firm Zelis as it also seeks deals in China and India

Latest investment marks Abu Dhabi company's biggest deal in the healthcare sector

Deena Kamel
John Benny

December 05, 2024