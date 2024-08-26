Mubadala boosts Asia assets with joint investment in UCB Pharma’s China unit

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm, and Asia's largest healthcare-focused manager CBC Group have jointly acquired UCB Pharma's unit in China.

The deal aimed at expanding Mubadala’s healthcare and life-sciences portfolio will give the partners control over “the carve-out of UCB Pharma’s mature business in China”, Mubadala said in a statement on Monday.

The Belgium-headquartered biopharmaceutical company UCB’s business in China is among market leaders in the country’s immunology, neurology and rare disease market, and is poised for significant growth.

The acquisition includes UCB’s neurology and allergy portfolios in Mainland China, as well as the company’s Zhuhai manufacturing site, Mubadala said.

The transaction remains subject to required antitrust clearance and other customary conditions, and is expected to be finalised in the fourth quarter of this year, the company said.

Mubadala will “support the next phase of UCB’s platform as it scales to a leading entity in China and delivers transformative medicines to the markets,” Mohamed Albadr, head of China at Mubadala, said.

“The company’s dedication to clinical excellence and innovation aligns with our commitment to enhancing access to care and growth in the healthcare system.”

Mubadala, which invests on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government, is at the heart of the emirate’s efforts to diversify its revenue base and generate income from sources other than oil. Its interests span six continents and includes the aerospace, semiconductors, metals and mining, renewable energy, oil and gas, and petrochemicals sectors.

In recent years, it has pivoted to life sciences and pharmaceutical investments and has also expanded its healthcare portfolio at a brisk pace.

The latest investment in UCB Pharma’s China business is also in line with Mubadala’s vision to expand its footprint across Asia through selective investment across sectors with strong growth potential.

“Healthcare, and specifically pharma carve-outs, are at the forefront of this investment strategy,” Mubadala said.

Additionally, the strategic collaboration with CBC Group, also reflects its commitment to establishing dedicated platforms to target and serve unmet needs in China and the broader Asia healthcare markets.

“CNS is a large and growing therapeutic area in China that has an urgent clinical need. We look forward to building out a broader CNS-focused platform to benefit the China market,” said Mina Hamoodi, head of healthcare at Mubadala.

With assets in excess of Dh1.11 trillion ($302.2 billion), Mubadala is also focusing on expanding its life sciences and healthcare portfolio at home.

In March, Mubadala said it is acquiring emerging markets-focused speciality pharmaceutical company Kelix bio in a push to further develop the UAE’s life sciences ecosystem.

Mubadala entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the company from a consortium of investors, including Development Partners International, British International Investment and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the company said at the time.

Last year, Mubadala and artificial intelligence company G42 launched M42, a “tech-enabled” healthcare company designed to advance medical research and capabilities in the UAE.

The company has a broad portfolio of assets including Amana Healthcare, Biogenix Labs, Danat Al Emarat, HealthPoint Hospital, the HealthPlus network of speciality centres, Moorfields Eye Hospital Abu Dhabi, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, Insights Research Organisation & Solutions, the Omics Centre of Excellence and the National Reference Laboratory.

In January last year, Mubadala and technology-focused manufacturing company National Resilience signed a deal to establish a new biopharma manufacturing facility in the UAE.

The Specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol

Power: 118hp

Torque: 149Nm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

Price: From Dh61,500

On sale: Now

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Floward

Based: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Founders: Abdulaziz Al Loughani and Mohamed Al Arifi

Sector: E-commerce

Total funding: About $200 million

Investors: Aljazira Capital, Rainwater Partners, STV and Impact46

Number of employees: 1,200

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Nomad Homes

Started: 2020

Founders: Helen Chen, Damien Drap, and Dan Piehler

Based: UAE and Europe

Industry: PropTech

Funds raised so far: $44m

Investors: Acrew Capital, 01 Advisors, HighSage Ventures, Abstract Ventures, Partech, Precursor Ventures, Potluck Ventures, Knollwood and several undisclosed hedge funds

In-demand jobs and monthly salaries Technology expert in robotics and automation: Dh20,000 to Dh40,000

Energy engineer: Dh25,000 to Dh30,000

Production engineer: Dh30,000 to Dh40,000

Data-driven supply chain management professional: Dh30,000 to Dh50,000

HR leader: Dh40,000 to Dh60,000

Engineering leader: Dh30,000 to Dh55,000

Project manager: Dh55,000 to Dh65,000

Senior reservoir engineer: Dh40,000 to Dh55,000

Senior drilling engineer: Dh38,000 to Dh46,000

Senior process engineer: Dh28,000 to Dh38,000

Senior maintenance engineer: Dh22,000 to Dh34,000

Field engineer: Dh6,500 to Dh7,500

Field supervisor: Dh9,000 to Dh12,000

Field operator: Dh5,000 to Dh7,000

Confirmed bouts (more to be added) Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov

Nick Diaz v Vicente Luque

Michael Chiesa v Tony Ferguson

Deiveson Figueiredo v Marlon Vera

Mackenzie Dern v Loopy Godinez

Tickets for the August 3 Fight Night, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, went on sale earlier this month, through www.etihadarena.ae and www.ticketmaster.ae.



Company Profile Name: HyveGeo

Started: 2023

Founders: Abdulaziz bin Redha, Dr Samsurin Welch, Eva Morales and Dr Harjit Singh

Based: Cambridge and Dubai

Number of employees: 8

Industry: Sustainability & Environment

Funding: $200,000 plus undisclosed grant

Investors: Venture capital and government

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

SPEC SHEET: APPLE TV 4K (THIRD GENERATION) CPU: Apple A15 Bionic Capacity: 64GB, Wi-Fi only; 128GB, Wi-Fi + ethernet Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, ethernet (Wi-Fi + ethernet model only), IR receiver I/O: HDMI, ethernet (128GB model only); Siri remote (charging via USB-C); accessibility features Video: SDR/Dolby Vision/HDR10+ up to 2160p @ 60fps Peripherals: Compatible with HD/UHD TVs via HDMI, Bluetooth keyboards, AirPods Photo: GIF, HEIF, JPEG, TIFF Colour: Black In the box: TV 4K, Siri remote, power cord Price: Dh529, Wi-Fi only; Dh599, Wi-Fi + ethernet

Company Profile Company name: Namara

Started: June 2022

Founder: Mohammed Alnamara

Based: Dubai

Sector: Microfinance

Current number of staff: 16

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Family offices



WHAT IS THE LICENSING PROCESS FOR VARA? Vara will cater to three categories of companies in Dubai (except the DIFC): Category A: Minimum viable product (MVP) applicants that are currently in the process of securing an MVP licence: This is a three-stage process starting with [1] a provisional permit, graduating to [2] preparatory licence and concluding with [3] operational licence. Applicants that are already in the MVP process will be advised by Vara to either continue within the MVP framework or be transitioned to the full market product licensing process. Category B: Existing legacy virtual asset service providers prior to February 7, 2023, which are required to come under Vara supervision. All operating service proviers in Dubai (excluding the DIFC) fall under Vara’s supervision. Category C: New applicants seeking a Vara licence or existing applicants adding new activities. All applicants that do not fall under Category A or B can begin the application process through their current or prospective commercial licensor — the DET or Free Zone Authority — or directly through Vara in the instance that they have yet to determine the commercial operating zone in Dubai.

COMPANY PROFILE

Company name: Clara

Started: 2019

Founders: Patrick Rogers, Lee McMahon, Arthur Guest, Ahmed Arif

Based: Dubai

Industry: LegalTech

Funding size: $4 million of seed financing

Investors: Wamda Capital, Shorooq Partners, Techstars, 500 Global, OTF, Venture Souq, Knuru Capital, Plug and Play and The LegalTech Fund

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Director: Neeraj Pandey Rating: 2.5/5

Company+Profile Name:+Thndr

Started:+2019

Co-founders:+Ahmad+Hammouda+and+Seif+Amr

Sector:+FinTech

Headquarters:+Egypt

UAE+base:+Hub71,+Abu+Dhabi

Current+number+of+staff:+More+than+150

Funds+raised:+$22+million+

COMPANY PROFILE Company: Eco Way

Started: December 2023

Founder: Ivan Kroshnyi

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Electric vehicles

Investors: Bootstrapped with undisclosed funding. Looking to raise funds from outside



If you go The flights

Emirates and Etihad fly direct to Nairobi, with fares starting from Dh1,695. The resort can be reached from Nairobi via a 35-minute flight from Wilson Airport or Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, or by road, which takes at least three hours. The rooms

Rooms at Fairmont Mount Kenya range from Dh1,870 per night for a deluxe room to Dh11,000 per night for the William Holden Cottage.

RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES September 30

South Africa v Australia

Argentina v New Zealand October 7

South Africa v New Zealand

Argentina v Australia

Company Profile Company name: Cargoz

Date started: January 2022

Founders: Premlal Pullisserry and Lijo Antony

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 30

Investment stage: Seed

What are the GCSE grade equivalents? Grade 9 = above an A*

Grade 8 = between grades A* and A

Grade 7 = grade A

Grade 6 = just above a grade B

Grade 5 = between grades B and C

Grade 4 = grade C

Grade 3 = between grades D and E

Grade 2 = between grades E and F

Grade 1 = between grades F and G

The specs Engine: Long-range single or dual motor with 200kW or 400kW battery Power: 268bhp / 536bhp Torque: 343Nm / 686Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Max touring range: 620km / 590km Price: From Dh250,000 (estimated) On sale: Later this year

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

BRAZIL SQUAD Alisson (Liverpool), Daniel Fuzato (Roma), Ederson (Man City); Alex Sandro (Juventus), Danilo (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Emerson (Real Betis), Felipe (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva (PSG); Arthur (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Fabinho (Liverpool), Lucas Paqueta (AC Milan), Philippe Coutinho (Bayern Munich); David Neres (Ajax), Gabriel Jesus (Man City), Richarlison (Everton), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Willian (Chelsea).

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Haltia.ai

Started: 2023

Co-founders: Arto Bendiken and Talal Thabet

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: AI

Number of employees: 41

Funding: About $1.7 million

Investors: Self, family and friends

Company Profile Name: Direct Debit System

Started: Sept 2017

Based: UAE with a subsidiary in the UK

Industry: FinTech

Funding: Undisclosed

Investors: Elaine Jones

Number of employees: 8



COMPANY PROFILE Name: SmartCrowd

Started: 2018

Founder: Siddiq Farid and Musfique Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech / PropTech

Initial investment: $650,000

Current number of staff: 35

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Various institutional investors and notable angel investors (500 MENA, Shurooq, Mada, Seedstar, Tricap)

The Vines - In Miracle Land

Two stars

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Kibsons Cares Recycling

Any time you receive a Kibsons order, you can return your cardboard box to the drivers. They’ll be happy to take it off your hands and ensure it gets reused Kind to health and planet

Solar – 25-50% of electricity saved

Water – 75% of water reused

Biofuel – Kibsons fleet to get 20% more mileage per litre with biofuel additives Sustainable grocery shopping

No antibiotics

No added hormones

No GMO

No preservatives

MSG free

100% natural