The tax implications are different depending on whether you are considering corporate tax or VAT. Silvia Razgova / The National
UAE corporate tax: Considerations with barter

The monetary value of any barter deal concluded today can be calculated with a high degree of accuracy thanks to a common medium of exchange

David Daly

February 26, 2025