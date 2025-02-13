The UAE introduced the federal corporate tax with a standard statutory rate of 9 per cent, starting from the financial year beginning on or after June 1, 2023. Silvia Razgova / The National
The UAE introduced the federal corporate tax with a standard statutory rate of 9 per cent, starting from the financial year beginning on or after June 1, 2023. Silvia Razgova / The National

Business

Economy

UAE corporate tax: How to keep up with changing timelines

David Daly is a partner at the Gulf Tax Accounting Group in the UAE

February 14, 2025