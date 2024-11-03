International Monetary Fund's managing director Kristalina Georgieva alongside Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the New Administrative Capital on Sunday. Reuters
International Monetary Fund's managing director Kristalina Georgieva alongside Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly at the New Administrative Capital on Sunday. Reuters

Business

Economy

Egypt strongly urged to press on with reforms as IMF chief visits Cairo

Country's mandated reform programme to remain largely intact, despite government appeals for easing loan conditions

Kamal Tabikha
Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

November 03, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week