Fruit and vegetables on sale at a market in Cairo. Egypt's annual urban inflation rate has increased to 26.4 per cent in September, up from 26.2 per cent in August. EPA-EFE
Business

Economy

Egypt re-evaluates terms of IMF loan agreement during November review

El Sisi highlighted regional conflicts and reduced national revenues as circumstances that IMF must appreciate

Kamal Tabikha
Kamal Tabikha
Cairo

October 23, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      Energy This Week