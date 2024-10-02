People take cover by the side of a road in Tel Aviv after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles on October 1. Reuters
People take cover by the side of a road in Tel Aviv after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles on October 1. Reuters

Business

Economy

S&P downgrades Israel rating on heightened security risk

The ratings agency has warned of a delayed economic recovery

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

October 02, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week