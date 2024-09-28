The northern Israeli city of Haifa, where manufacturing is a major employer. Moody's has downgraded Israel's credit rating as it tackles two military fronts. AFP
Moody's downgrades Israel's credit rating on heightened geopolitical risk

The rating agency says it does not expect a swift and strong economic recovery as in earlier conflicts

Deepthi Nair
September 28, 2024

