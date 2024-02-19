Israel’s economy falls 19.4% in fourth-quarter as Gaza war takes its toll

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Israel’s economy contracted by an annualised 19.4 per cent in the fourth quarter as the war in Gaza rages on, the country's Central Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

Overall, its economy grew 2 per cent for the whole of 2023, compared to 6.5 per cent in the previous year.

“The contraction of the economy in the fourth quarter of 2023 was directly affected by the outbreak of the Iron Swords War on October 7,” the statistics agency said in an initial estimate on Monday.

The war in Gaza, which began when Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages, has turned into a humanitarian crisis.

More than 29,000 Palestinians have been killed, with 85 per cent of the enclave's 2.3 million people displaced, and the country's economy has collapsed.

Israel's economy has also been hit hard, with Moody’s Investors Service downgrading the country's credit rating this month due to the war.

The country, which had a credit rating of A1, was downgraded to A2 with a negative outlook, the ratings agency said.

“The main driver for the downgrade of Israel's rating is Moody's assessment that the continuing military conflict with Hamas, its aftermath and wider consequences materially raise political risk for Israel as well as weaken its executive and legislative institutions and its fiscal strength, for the foreseeable future,” it said.

In the coming years, Israel's budget deficit will be significantly larger than expected before the conflict, Moody’s said.

Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues in Gaza. Reuters

Following the downgrade, Israel’s central bank chief said Israel's government must take action to tackle the economic challenges raised by Moody's.

“In order to strengthen the trust of the markets and of the ratings agencies in the Israeli economy, it is important that the government and the Knesset act to deal with the economic issues raised in the report,” Bank of Israel governor Amir Yaron said this month.

In October, S&P lowered Israel’s credit outlook to negative, from stable, citing the risk that the conflict could broaden, with a more pronounced effect on the country's economy.

Last month, the Bank of Israel cut interest rates by 0.25 basis points, marking the first reduction since April 2020, as part of efforts to stabilise the markets, support the economy and “reduce uncertainty” amid the Gaza war.

The Bank of Israel estimates the cost of the conflict for the years 2023-2025 to stand at about 255 billion shekels ($64.4 billion) or 13 per cent of the 2024 forecast GDP, which includes both higher defence and civilian spending as well as lower tax revenue.

Last year's budget deficit was raised from less than 2 per cent to 4.2 per cent of GDP in the supplementary budget approved in mid-December. The revised budget for this year sets a deficit of 6.6 per cent of GDP, compared with a pre-conflict forecast of about 2.5 per cent.