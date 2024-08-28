Dubai and Abu Dhabi are able to create a lively business environment, build networks and make lifelong connections, according to Savills. Getty Images
Dubai and Abu Dhabi are able to create a lively business environment, build networks and make lifelong connections, according to Savills. Getty Images

Business

Economy

Dubai and Abu Dhabi top list of preferred destinations for executive nomads

The emirates offer everything to help people thrive personally and professionally, Savills report finds

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

28 August, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week