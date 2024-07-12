The UAE government last year enacted a new competition regime to support businesses and attract new investments to the Emirates. Bloomberg
The UAE government last year enacted a new competition regime to support businesses and attract new investments to the Emirates. Bloomberg

Business

Economy

Everything you need to know about the UAE's competition regulation law

Ministry of Economy says new law has helped improve the country's regulatory and legislative framework

author image
Alkesh Sharma
Abu Dhabi

12 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Hopes for US interest rate cuts grow after latest inflation report

PIF-backed Diriyah awards $2bn contract for new mixed-use district

UAE's e& set to appeal against Maroc Telecom court ruling

Dubai to set up 'world's largest' food trading logistics centre

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Israeli air strike kills dozens in Khan Younis and UN warning over war crime

Rafah under fire - global outcry and international repercussions

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphones at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Samsung Electronics Co.  is upping its bid to rival Apple Inc.  in wearables by launching a smart ring and releasing a new high-end wearable with a similar look and features as the Apple Watch Ultra.  Photographer: Lanna Apisukh / Bloomberg

Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Humanitarian aid to Gaza left from Fujairah on a ship called Peaceland. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week