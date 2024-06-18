UAE climbs to 7th place in global competitiveness ranking

The UAE moved up three places to seventh position in the annual IMD World Competitiveness Ranking this year, as the Arab world’s second-largest economy continues to grow amid its diversification efforts.

The country was rated highly for its business-friendly environment, the dynamism of its economy, reliable infrastructure and its competitive tax regime, the IMD survey released on Tuesday found.

Globally, the Emirates took second spot in terms of economic performance, behind the US, and fourth place for government efficiency and 10th for business efficiency.

It was ranked among the top 10 globally in more than 90 key sub-indicators, topping segments such as industrial disputes, labor force, employment and household consumption expenditure.

"Our thanks and appreciation go to all the teams in the government, economic, and development sectors who work with one spirit to achieve a single goal: the progress of the United Arab Emirates," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said.

في أحد أهم تقارير القوة التنافسية للدول الصادر عن المعهد الدولي للتنمية الإدارية بسويسرا، تقدمت دولة الإمارات 3 مراكز دولية وصولاً للمركز السابع عالمياً .. وجاءت ضمن العشرة الأوائل دولياً في أكثر من 90 مؤشراً رئيسياً وفرعياً ضمن تقرير التنافسية العالمي 2024 .



شكرنا وتقديرنا… pic.twitter.com/uebSzWDpp1 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 18, 2024

The UAE’s economy has been growing steadily on the back of government reforms and strong non-oil expansion.

The country's gross domestic product is expected to expand by an annual 4 per cent in 2024, the International Monetary Fund said this year, up from its previous projection of 3.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, other GCC countries also rose on the IMD rankings, which primarily focuses on economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency and infrastructure, covering aspects such as macroeconomic stability, fiscal policy, institutional quality, and market openness.

Qatar climbed from 18th to 12th place, Saudi Arabia advanced from 24th to 17th and Bahrain moved up five spots to secure the 25th position.

Top 10 most competitive countries 1. Singapore

2. Switzerland

3. Denmark

4. Ireland

5. Hong Kong

6. Sweden

7. UAE

8. Taiwan

9. Netherlands

10. Norway



Globally, Singapore reclaimed the top spot after a gap of three years. Switzerland secured second place, while Denmark ranked third among the 67 global economies evaluated.

“We believe the most competitive economies of the future will be those able to anticipate and adapt to this changing global context while simultaneously creating value and well-being for their people. And that will also make them sustainable," said Arturo Bris, director of the IMD World Competitiveness Centre.

He added that the main competitiveness challenges for the world's economies in 2024 and beyond are transitioning to a low-carbon and circular economy, integrating emerging markets into the global economy, and keeping up with digital transformation.

The report said the three most influential trends having an impact on businesses in 2024 are the adoption of artificial intelligence, the risk of a global economic slowdown, and geopolitical conflicts.

“One of the key challenges for companies today is how to implement AI systems that improve efficiency without causing disruption to business activities,” the report said.

“AI related challenge is ensuring their chosen AI system’s accuracy, because inaccurate systems lead to inefficiencies and reduced productivity."

The report said that 27 per cent of the executives surveyed consider the shift to zero emissions a crucial short-term trend, but only 12.2 per cent regard the impact of global warming as relevant.

“Executives need to balance short-term priorities with long-term ones. Environmental risks are seen as being in the latter category and are being given too little relevance despite the fact they are affecting us already,” the report said.

Emerging markets advance

Among some of the large emerging economies, only Turkey and Indonesia recorded increases in their rankings this year.

Turkey moved up four spots to 47, while Indonesia took 34th spot, jumping 10 places.

However, China, the world’s second-largest economy, slipped four places to 21st, while India fell to 40th from its previous ranking of 37th.

These countries offer new opportunities and markets for businesses and consumers, but also pose new risks and uncertainties, the report said.