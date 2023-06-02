MoIAT partners with Turkey’s MEXT to implement UAE's new technology index across region

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology is linking with Turkey’s MEXT to implement the UAE’s Industrial Technology Transformation Index across the region amid efforts to accelerate decarbonisation and digitalisation in the global manufacturing sector.

As part of a preliminary agreement signed on the sidelines of the Make it in the Emirates Forum this week, the ministry and MEXT will focus on spreading awareness of the index through roadshows and events, co-creating programmes to support digital transformations and decarbonisation based on the findings of the index, as well as "generating thought leadership on Industry 4.0 and sustainability" across the region, according to a Wam report on Friday.

MEXT is the technology and innovation Centre of the Turkish Employers' Association of Metal Industries. It supports industries along their digital and green transformation journey towards Industry 4.0.

The ITTI is a comprehensive framework to measure the digital maturity and sustainability of factories and formulate a road map for industrial transformation. It was launched at the World Government Summit in Dubai in February.

The index promotes the integration of 4IR (fourth industrial revolution) applications and sustainability best practices and raises awareness about the benefits of advanced technology, the report said.

“We know that the decarbonisation of industry must be an inclusive and global effort. That is why the UAE is committed to creating enablers that support industries around the world to harness advanced technologies and enhance efficiency,” said Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology.

“We are actively seeking to engage countries and partners that share our ambition to transform industry through digitalisation and sustainable practices.”

UAE leaders announce plans to boost local manufacturing

“MEXT will be glad to share expertise and technical knowledge from Turkey with the industry in UAE, fostering new collaborations and opportunities within the framework of the new MoU," said Efe Erdem, executive director of MEXT.

In March, the ministry said companies in the UAE can increase their In-Country Value score by up to 5 per cent by participating in the index, which allows them to exhibit their level of technology adoption and sustainability.

The 5 per cent bonus is added on top of a company's overall ICV score, it said. Half of the total ICV score is determined by manufacturing costs while investment contributes a quarter.

Emiratisation accounts for 15 per cent and expatriate contribution accounts for 10 per cent.

Organisations can also be awarded a separate ICV bonus, which can increase their overall score by 5 per cent, the ministry said.