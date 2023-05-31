UAE to set up 30 new industrial units to boost sector's GDP contribution

The UAE is launching a series of incentives to increase industrial exports and boost the sector’s contribution to the national economy, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-designate, has said.

With the initiatives launched last year, the UAE has already managed to increase the industrial sector’s contribution to national gross domestic product to Dh182 billion ($50 billion), a 38 per cent increase from Dh132 billion in 2020, Dr Al Jaber said in an address at the second Make It In The Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi.

The value of the UAE’s industrial exports rose to Dh175 billion last year, a 49 per cent increase from 2020 on the back of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology launched by the ministry, he said.

This year the UAE plans to “increase the value of purchase agreements for local manufacturers and industrial investments by more than Dh10 billion, taking the total value of products targeted for localisation to Dh120 billion”, Dr Al Jaber told delegates on Wednesday.

The Arab world’s second-largest economy also plans to launch more than 30 innovative industrial projects valued at about Dh6 billion.

“These projects include pioneering initiatives such as setting up the first hydrogen electrolyser plant in the UAE,” he said.

The UAE launched its industrial strategy, Operation 300bn, in 2021 to position the country as an industrial centre by 2031. The 10-year strategy focuses on increasing industry’s contribution to GDP to Dh300 billion by 2031, from Dh133 billion in 2021.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, spoke at the Make It In The Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Presidential Court

The strategy focuses on boosting production in 11 priority areas, supporting the growth of national industry, attracting foreign investment, modernising legislation and ensuring availability of dedicated financing for industrial companies.

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, which was created in 2020 to increase the competitiveness of products made in the UAE, is leading Operation 300bn.

The Make It In The Emirates campaign encourages local and international investors to manufacture and export products from the UAE.

The UAE has also been expanding its In Country Value (ICV) programme that aims to boost private-sector participation in the economy, diversify output and localise critical parts of the supply chain.

State energy company Adnoc is allocating more than Dh20 billion for the purchase of structures and metal products "exclusively from national factories, an initiative that will provide more opportunities to manufacture of products such as cables and pipes", Dr Al Jaber said.

The UAE, which is hosting Cop28 this year, is also adopting "a new standard" within the national ICV programme called "Green ICV, to encourage sustainability practices and motivate companies to reduce emissions", he added.

