UAE launches new initiative to boost Emiratisation in manufacturing, industry and tech

The UAE has introduced a new initiative called the Industrialist Programme that is designed to increase Emiratisation in the industrial sector, upskill national cadres and help them gain skilled jobs.

The training programme is the result of an initial pact signed between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis).

The agreement aims to empower talent, develop skills, and provide job opportunities for UAE nationals as part of the National In-Country Value (ICV) programme, MoIAT said in a statement on Sunday.

MoIAT, MoHRE and Nafis will collaborate to implement goals, legislation and special programmes.

The signing was attended by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology.

"As an initiative of the National ICV programme, the Industrialist Programme will help to increase the availability of skilled jobs for UAE nationals", said Omar Al Suwaidi, undersecretary of MoIAT.

"The programme will train national talents, providing them with the skills needed to thrive in technical and specialised jobs. It will align national training programmes to meet the requirements of factories. It will also reflect the commitment of ICV-certified companies to Emiratisation.”

The move to train Emiratis for industrial jobs comes after the UAE in 2021 launched Operation 300bn, an overarching strategy to position the country as an industrial hub by 2031. The 10-year plan focuses on increasing the industrial sector's contribution to the country's gross domestic product to Dh300 billion ($81.68 billion) in 2031 from Dh133 billion in 2021.

The strategy focuses on boosting production in 11 priority sectors, supporting the growth of national industries, attracting foreign investment and ensuring availability of dedicated financing for local industrial companies.

The new Industrialists Programme to train and upskill Emirati talent for industry and technology jobs with companies in the field also links Emiratisation requirements with the In-Country Value certification.

"The industry sector is among the UAE’s strategic sectors that are expected to contribute to creating employment and training opportunities for Emiratis to participate and value to the sector’s growth and expansion," said Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of Nafis.

The initial agreement aims to "accelerate the Emiratisation rate and create new job opportunities in the private sector, especially in areas that shape the future. It also encourages our youth to take the path of industry entrepreneurship", said Ahmad Al Nasser, assistant undersecretary of National Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Areas of co-operation within the agreement include launching the Industrialist Programme and developing a training programme for Emiratis in collaboration with training institutes and the industrial sector.

MoIAT will link factories together under this programme. A Special Emiratisation Committee will also be established under the umbrella of the National ICV programme to ensure the programme's goals are accomplished, according to the statement.

MoIAT, MoHRE and Nafis will launch a national campaign to create local industrial jobs. MoIAT will set up a process for exchanging information on Emiratisation in co-operation with MoHRE and link it to ICV certification. Nafis will also finance and support training programmes, the statement said.