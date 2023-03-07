MoIAT launches Make it in the Emirates awards for industrial companies

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has launched this year's Make it in the Emirates awards to recognise "excellence and innovation" among companies in the UAE’s industrial sector.

The awards will celebrate “visionaries, national talents, sustainability champions and game-changers” in the industrial sector who are helping drive the country’s transformation into a global manufacturing hub, the ministry said on Tuesday.

Nominations open on Tuesday, March 7 and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony held at the annual Make it in the Emirates forum, on May 31 and June 1.

“These awards will help to raise the profile of the Make it in the Emirates initiative to motivate innovators and experts in the industrial sector to contribute to boosting the national industrial sector, raise awareness of success stories, and adopt advanced technologies and sustainable practices”, said Omar Al Suwaidi, undersecretary of the ministry.

“This will enhance the contribution of the industrial sector to national GDP alongside other projects and initiatives that aim to raise the competitiveness of the industrial sector.”

In 2021, the UAE launched Operation 300bn, an overarching strategy to position the country as an industrial hub by 2031. The 10-year plan focuses on increasing the industrial sector's contribution to the country's gross domestic product (GDP) to Dh300 billion ($81.68 billion) in 2031 from Dh133 billion in 2021.

The strategy focuses on boosting production in 11 priority sectors, supporting the growth of national industries, attracting foreign investment and ensuring availability of dedicated financing for local industrial companies.

The inaugural Make it in the Emirates Forum in June last year was attended by 1,800 stakeholders and resulted in Dh110 billion worth of potential procurement agreements.

More than 30 agreements were signed, while 300 products were identified for local manufacturing, contributing Dh6 billion to national GDP annually.

The awards are part of the ministry’s efforts to foster healthy competition and motivate companies to adopt best practices and advanced technologies, the MoIAT said.

Companies will be evaluated on criteria specified for each award category.

Nominations will be judged by a panel of representatives from the ministry, the University of Cambridge, the university's Institute for Manufacturing Engage team and relevant industry experts.

Companies will be rated on their performance, including their financial capability and resettlement rates, the quality of their products, and their adoption of sustainable and innovative practices, the ministry said.

The awards are open to all industrial companies in the country, including manufacturers, suppliers and service providers.

They cover 10 categories, including best Emiratisation level in manufacturing, smart manufacturer, sustainable manufacturing, young talent of the year, inspirational leader and quality standards.

“The awards will act as a platform to boost visibility and help businesses to stand out in a competitive marketplace, demonstrating their capabilities to potential customers, partners and investors”, Mr Al Suwaidi said.

The awards align with the objectives of Operation 300bn and the UAE’s net-zero strategic initiative, he added.

“Rewarding companies for their sustainability efforts is a key part of MoIAT’s work and it is fitting that these awards are being introduced in the year in which the UAE will host Cop28".